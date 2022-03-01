Analyst says it's time for Ancajas to move up in weight

Watch more on iWantTFC

Jerwin Ancajas may have been overstaying at 115 pounds and that must be the reason he lost in his fight over the weekend against Argentina's Fernando Martinez.

Boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said Ancajas wasn't able to move the way he used to against Martinez because he was so drained making the 115-pound limit on the eve of the fight.

"Meron na kong agam-agam na hirap na siya sa timbang at 115 pounds," said Tolentino, adding that Ancajas has been fighting for too long as a junior bantamweight.

Ancajas was forced to engage Martinez in a phone booth exchange, which was far from his usual technician style of fighting.

As a result, he received heavy blows from the power-punching Martinez, particularly in his right face. By the end of the fight, his right eye was nearly swollen shut and he had to settle for unanimous decision loss.

"'Yung laban napakaganda, bakbakang umaatikabo. Pero hindi yun ang laban na inaasahan atin kay Jerwin Ancajas. 'Yung face-to-face na buntalan hindi yun ang laro ni Jerwin Ancajas," said Tolentino.

"In the ninth round ang dami niyang sinalong suntok at 'yung mga suntok na 'yun puro sa sentido."

The Filipino received so many blows that the referee warned Ancajas corner that he might stop the fight soon.

Tolentino said that it was courage that kept Ancajas going.

"It was heart. Sabi nga ni Jerwin ayaw niyang bumigay kasi parang unfair sa mga sumusuporta para sa kanya, unfair sa mga naniniwala na kaya niya ang labang ito. It was heart," he said.

Ancajas painfully lost the IBF junior bantamweight crown that he has defended 9 times.



"Para sa akin dapat umakyat na sa 118 pounds si Jerwin Ancajas," said Tolentino.

"Overstaying na at expired na ang kayang visa sa 115 pounds. When he goes up to bantamweight meron pang mas marketable na naghihitay sa kanya, nandoon si Naoya Inoue of Japan. Mas maraming benefits ang naghihintay, you will be stronger at 118 pounds, kahit 122 kakayanin ni Jerwin kasi yung kaha niya can accommodate additional pounds pa e."

Ancajas contemplated exercising the rematch clause versus Martinez.

But Tolentino said that draining himself to 115 pounds again will be risky for Ancajas.

"Pag galing ka sa talo yun ang knee-jerk reaction, pero sa akin after due contemplation (to ask for a rematch). Pero mas makabubuti sa kanya na umakyat siya sa 118 pounds," he said.