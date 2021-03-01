PBA staff to be honored for work in Clark bubble

MANILA, Philippines -- The entire PBA staff will be recognized with a special citation during the virtual awards night of the PBA Press Corps on March 7.

The 17-man crew, headed by Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro, will be honored for their work during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, held in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga last year.

The special citation is the latest award announced by the group of reporters covering the PBA beat. Other awards to be unveiled are the Outstanding Coach of the Bubble, Mr. Executive, and the President's Award.

The PBA Press Corps previously named Phoenix Super LPG's Justin Chua as the Top Bubble D-Fender and his teammate RJ Jazul as Mr. Quality Minutes.

CJ Perez will be crowned as the league's Scoring Champion for the second straight season, while the Game 5 of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco semifinals series was adjudged as the Game of the Bubble.

Joining Chua in the All Bubble D-Fenders are Magnolia's Calvin Abueva and Mark Barroca, San Miguel's Chris Ross, and NorthPort's Christian Standhardinger.

Meanwhile, the quintet of Meralco's Aaron Black, Ginebra's Arvin Tolentino, TerraFirma's Roosevelt Adams, Alaska's Barkley Ebona, and NorthPort's Renzo Subido comprise the All-Rookie Team.

Awardees of the previous season will also be recognized during the hour-long program.

These are: Leo Austria of San Miguel as the Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year of 2019; PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas as the Danny Floro Executive of the Year; Sean Anthony of NorthPort as the Defensive Player of the Year; and Vergel Meneses, the mayor of Bulakan, Bulacan and one of the PBA's 25 Greatest Players, as the recipient of the President's Award.