PBA: Rain or Shine taps Chris Gavina as new head coach

Chris Gavina, former head coach of the TerraFirma franchise, has been appointed as the new head coach of Rain or Shine. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Chris Gavina will now be calling the shots for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

The team announced on Monday that they have appointed Gavina as their new head coach, replacing Caloy Garcia who handled the team for four seasons.

"He brings with him several years of experience both (in) the PBA and the MPBL," the team said in an announcement posted on its social media accounts.

Gavina was the head coach of the TerraFirma franchise from 2016 to 2018, when they played under the banner of KIA.

He was also the coach of the Bacoor Strikers in the MPBL.