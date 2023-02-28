Jericho Cruz (39) played for Guam in the recent FIBA World Cup qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

In an incredible opportunity, Jericho Cruz was finally able to tick one item off his basketball bucket list which also made his latest Guam national team stint more special: bring his wife Mossah “Mosh” Carlos-Cruz all the way to Mongolia to support him live.

Guam participated in the second round of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Pre-Qualifiers hosted by Ulaanbaatar; with the event coinciding with the FIBA World Cup 2023’s respective sixth windows for its continental qualifiers, Cruz took advantage.

“I have always wanted to take her with me, and even the kids, but the schedule is just really hard,” the Filipino-Guamanian guard shared.

“This time, I just told her that I will be taking her and we got things done before leaving, the kids and all. So it’s cool (to spend) vacation with the wife and take care of business, have fun all at the same time.”

Back in Manila, the PBA took a week-long break to give way to Gilas Pilipinas’ home assignments against Lebanon and Jordan. Cruz did not only secure the go-signal from his mother ballclub San Miguel to be able to suit up for Guam for the third time -- he also was finally to include his better half in his latest tour of duty to watch him live.

“I’m always thankful for (San Miguel). They always let me play with Guam and they understand me, really,” Cruz said.

“Buti na lang the schedule fits as well, kasi kasabay ng Gilas. I am thankful for (San Miguel Governor) Robert Non and (Team Manager) Alfrancis Chua for letting me play, as well as coach Jorge (Gallent).”

Prior to last weekend, Mosh had only watched Cruz’s games for Guam via live streams at their home. A mother to their two children – daughter Thea and son Krader – Mosh has been hands-on ever since becoming a full-time mother.

Cruz's wife was surprised to find out she would be part of the itinerary in Mongolia.

“It’s a great experience. He didn’t even ask me if I wanted to come. He just told me, ‘Get ready because you’re coming to Mongolia with me’,” Mosh recalled of the trip.

“I was very excited but worried at the same time because of the kids, thinking that I will leave them for seven days. But my parents are there to rescue,” she added.

Not many knew about Cruz’s eligibility for Guam in FIBA tournaments when the Beerman officially suited up for the island territory back in 2021. Through basketball, the 32-year-old veteran was able to connect Guam to the Philippine hoops fanbase.

“Our island is just small; some people don’t even know that we exist. This is just one of the perfect ways to introduce Guam. We want to be part of history and we will work hard for it,” he said.

Currently FIBA’s 82nd-ranked nation in the world, Guam is trying to make the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, where there are only 16 slots at stake in the final competition.

“We came here ready. We know we are going against tough teams. We needed only one win to qualify, but the goal is to really go up the ladder and set the standards for our team. We didn’t want our momentum to go down,” Cruz furthered.

Guam succeeded in its mission, beating Thailand, Malaysia, and Mongolia over the weekend. Against Thailand last Thursday, it was Cruz who delivered an assist and made a floater under the final minute which broke a deadlock and gave his side a 75-69 victory.

Three days later, Guam fought back to shock the home side, 82-81 to finish the window with an unblemished slate and move on to the final 24-team pool that will try to capture one of 16 slots available for the Asian championship two years from now.

Cruz would average steady numbers of 11.67 points, 3.33 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.67 steals in the three-game stretch.

Having Mosh alongside Cruz made the journey even more memorable. Mosh had always acquainted herself to his Saipan-born husband’s heritage--a process she embraced easily and smoothly.

“Even before we got married, he already told me about everything. The culture, the people there, everything,” she said.

“Thea already went there with him (before). Unfortunately, I couldn’t come because baby pa lang si Krader noon. They enjoyed that trip together.”

Bringing Mosh along with him to personally watch his games live was only imperative for Cruz, and in doing so, the couple had a good share of triumphs in and out of the court.