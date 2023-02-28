UAAP softball: Adamson bounces back, blanks UST

Adamson University is back in the win column in UAAP Season 85 softball. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Coming off its first loss of the season, defending nine-time UAAP softball champion Adamson University bounced back, venting its ire on University of Santo Tomas, 6-0, Tuesday at UP Diliman Baseball Field.

The Lady Falcons were just beaten by the Fighting Maroons last Saturday in a marathon 11-inning affair.

For head coach Ana Santiago, the game was as heartbreaking as they come for her team.

"Talagang yung game namin nung nakaraan, although it was a good game and it was the first time in my coaching career na 11 innings," she shared. "It was good for the sport but sa side namin, heartbreaking loss siya. Ang goal namin is to be in the finals, hindi naman ma-sweep."

Against the Tiger Softbelles who were coming off a high after a sweep of their doubleheader last Saturday, the Lady Falcons dominated.

RookieRemilie Herrero instigated a five-run on five-hits assault on the Lady Falcons. Jeanete Rusia, Mae Langga, Alaiza Talisik, and Aiza Pichon all had a hand in the romp of an inning as well.

One more run in the sixth inning, courtesy of a Rusia grounder paved the way for a Krisha Cantor run to seal the mercy win.

"Before this game, nag-prepare kami, nag-training kami, at lahat ng adjustment na puwede namin gawin, ginawa namin. Alam namin na kung gaano kaimportante itong game na ito sa amin. Alam rin ng mga bata ang kahalagahan nito. This is one of our best games of the season," said Santiago.

Glory Alonzo was also spectacular on the mound for Adamson, allowing just one hit with three Ks.

UP, meanwhile, climbed to 5-0 after a 4-0 shutout of De La Salle University.

The Fighting Maroon batters struggled to connect in the contest against the winless Lady Batters, punching in just two runs in the first six innings.

"It's part of the game. Minsan off talaga yung mga players. Buti na lang yung bandang huli, nakapag-deliver naman sila," said UP head coach Ron Pagkalinawan.

UP would take advantage of La Salle's fielding errors in the sixth and seventh innings that led to a run for Grace Adajar in the sixth and for Danica Aquino and Nickole Dela Cruz in the final inning.

Joyce Rasco was the winning pitcher for UP, shutting out La Salle while striking out four in the first three innings. UP ace Kacelyn Valino closed out the contest.

"Fifth straight win, malaking advantage yun sa atin. Sana maitawid pa naman yung last games," said Pagkalinawan.

To close out the first round to open the gameday, Ateneo de Manila University notched its first win with a 12-7 win over La Salle.

Designated player Mary Jane Beronilla peppered the La Salle defense with four hits and two RBIs. Catcher Sophia Carsi Cruz also went 5-of-5 at-bat with three RBIs.