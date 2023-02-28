UAAP: FEU off to triumphant start in Tina Salak era

FEU head coach Tina Salak. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Tina Salak made no apologies for her emotional celebrations during Far Eastern University's (FEU) first match of UAAP Season 85, believing that her enthusiasm boosted the confidence of the Lady Tamaraws.

The Lady Tamaraws were triumphant in their first match under Salak, coming away with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24 victory over University of the Philippines (UP) to open the women's volleyball tournament last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Salak, who was named head coach of the FEU women's volleyball team in July 2022, did not hide her delight at her players' feat, celebrating enthusiastically with her coaching staff after the final point.

Afterward, the former setter explained that it was her way of encouraging her players and reminding them of why they play volleyball in the first place.

"Gusto ko [ma-boost confidence nila] kasi I want them to play 'yung dating ako," said Salak, a two-time UAAP champion during her own time with the Lady Tamaraws.

"Gusto ko 'yung child-like na naglalaro na walang pakialam kung ano man ang sabihin ng ibang tao regardless kung ano man 'yung emotions na makikita sa pictures," she added. "Gusto ko i-express nila 'yung game kasi 'yun 'yung love nila. The more na love nila 'yung laro, the more na love mo 'yung ginagawa mo ineexpress mo siya no matter what any reason."

Salak had reason to be pleased after the Lady Tamaraws erased a six-point deficit in the fourth set and got clutch hits from Alyzza Devosora to reach match point, 25-24. A mishit by UP's Stephanie Bustrillo gave FEU the win -- their first victory in the UAAP since May 10, 2022.

Still, Salak was quick to temper expectations for her team, especially as FEU is coming off a brutal campaign in Season 84 where they won just one match.

"Ang main objective is makuha nila 'yung rhythm nila, and also 'yung maturity," she explained. "Medyo malayo pa. We have to work on sa lahat ng aspects para ma-reach namin kung ano 'yung gusto naming ma-reach."

"Ayaw ko muna mag-preempt din kung ano 'yung expectations," Salak added. "Gusto ko day by day, every training or every game ibigay nila yung best nila without any hesitations."

That they got off to a winning start in Season 85 is an encouraging sign, however, and Salak said they must leave behind their poor performance from last year and put their complete focus on their current campaign.

"Naka-let go na kami," she said. "I think this win, supposedly ito 'yung nagse-separate sa amin sa ghost [of Season 84]. So this is a big one for us."

"Pangit 'yung experience [last year], bakit pa kami babalik, 'di ba? Move forward na tayo."

FEU will play University of Santo Tomas (0-1) on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

