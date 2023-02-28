UAAP: FEU girls battle past UST in 5-set marathon

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University-Diliman reasserted its mastery of University of Santo Tomas, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 15-25, 19-17, to remain within reach of the leaders Tuesday in the UAAP Season 85 high school girls volleyball tournament at the Paco Arena.

Lovely Rose Lopez produced the match-winner for the Baby Tamaraws, converting a kill from a well-orchestrated set by Princess Zyne Tumayao that ended the two-hour, 11-minute contest.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Junior Tigresses, who reached match point twice -- the last at 16-15 -- but could not get the job done.

FEU-Diliman also defeated UST, 21-25, 25-14, 30-28, 25-22, in the first round.

With a 4-2 record in third place, the Baby Tamaraws bolstered their chances of securing a place in the championship. The top two squads after the double-round eliminations will advance to best-of-three Finals.

Adamson University swept De La Salle-Zobel, 25-14, 25-10, 25-11, to improve to 5-1, a full game ahead of FEU-Diliman.

Defending champion Nazareth School of National University made quick work of UP Integrated School, 25-7, 25-19, 25-12, to stretch its perfect run to six.

The Lady Bullpups have now won 20 matches dating back from 2019.

The Junior Tigresses fell to 2-4, while the Junior Lady Spikers and the Junior Fighting Maroons now have 1-5 and 0-6 records, respectively.

Action resumes Thursday with a tripleheader starting at 12:30 p.m. at the same Manila venue.