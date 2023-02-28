Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The PLDT High Speed Hitters bucked a second-set hiccup to extend their winning streak to four games in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference Tuesday.

The High Speed Hitters overpowered the Akari Chargers, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 25-15, at the PhilSports Arena to keep a share of second spot in the tournament.

PLDT now holds a 4-1 win-loss card – tied with the F2 Logistics -- and behind the league leader Creamline Cool Smashers (5-1). Akari, on the other hand, dropped to a 1-4 slate.

After dropping the second set, PLDT restored order in the third frame as it unleashed a 12-2 run midway of the set, ignited by a quick hit of Dell Palomata, to reach at set point, 24-8.

The Chargers would go for a mini 4-0 run – thanks to a powerful hit and an ace of Dindin Santiago-Manabat to delay PLDT’s victory, 12-24, but an off-the-block hit of Mean Mendrez capped the set.

In the fourth, Akari tried to force the game into a deciding set with a 4-1 start but PLDT quickly regrouped and equalized the game with a block of Mika Reyes, 5-5. A kill by Mendrez gave them the upper hand in the ensuing play.

Jovy Prado widened the gap for the High Speed Hitters with a couple of block points, 12-7. Mich Morente sent the set into second technical timeout with an off-the-block attack, 16-10.

They did not look back from there as Morente scored off a drop to put them at match point.