Phoenix Super LPG guard Encho Serrano in action against Converge in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a tough start to the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup, Phoenix Super LPG is now back into playoff contention.

After losing their first three games, the Fuel Masters now sit at solo eighth place following an upset of quarterfinals-bound Converge entering the homestretch of the season-ending tournament.

Encho Serrano has emerged as a spark plug for Phoenix, scoring a career-best 28 points in their 106-103 escape act over the FiberXers.

The former La Salle guard poured his entire output in the second half, including a 17-point eruption in the payoff period as the Fuel Masters climbed to 3-5 -- giving them some leeway from Northport (2-6), Rain or Shine (2-6) and Terrafirma (2-6) in the mad dash for the last quarterfinals ticket.

He made 11 of his 16 shots from the field to go along with his two rebounds, two assists and a steal in just 22 minutes -- a performance that earned him the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation for the period Feb. 22-26.

The 19th overall selection in last year's draft thus became the first rookie to earn two PBAPC-POW honors after winning his first in the 2022 Commissioner's Cup when he also anchored Phoenix's five-game winning streak from a 0-3 start.

Blackwater's Ato Ular was the only other freshman to be named Player of the Week this season.

Serrano said the feat is borne out of his mentality to always stay ready.

"Lagi lang sinasabi sa akin ni coach Jamike to stay ready. Noong first half, iniisip ko na gusto ko talaga makatulong. Hindi naman nawawala 'yung confidence ko. Gusto ko lang talaga makatulong sa team," said the Kapampangan pride.

Serrano eclipsed Chris Newsome of Meralco in a close call for the weekly honor being handed out by the group of print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.