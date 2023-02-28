Moonton Games

MANILA - The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL Philippines) Press Corps will be holding its first-ever awards night on March 8.

Ten players or teams who have made their impact in the local Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene, whether inside and outside the Philippines, will be awarded.

"This first-ever MPL PH awards night is the beginning of an annual ceremony for endless recognitions for the country’s remarkable and historic feat in the Mobile Legends esports scene," the MPL Philippines Press Corps said in a statement.

Among the awards are:

Coach of the Year

Rookie of the Year

Match of the Year

Play of the Year

Executive of the Year

All-MPL PH Team

Sportsmanship Award

Most Improved Player

Comeback Player of the Year

The press corps was institutionalized last October 2022, during the playoffs of MPL Season 10.

The awards night will be held at the Amelie Hotel in Malate, Manila.