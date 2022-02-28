UAAP games to be available on GigaPlay app

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP, which will be making its highly-anticipated return after nearly two years, will be available via the GigaPlay app.

Smart Communications Inc. announced Monday that it plans to deliver real-time UAAP action to its subscribers and sports fans.

The UAAP will open its 84th season on March 26, nearly two years after calling off Season 82 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league also canceled the entirety of its 83rd season.

"We join the millions of UAAP fans who are eager to show their school pride as the league returns after a two-year, pandemic-enforced hiatus," said Al Panlilio, PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications president and CEO.

"While we can’t troop to the venues in full force just yet, we are glad to make watching the upcoming games easier than ever with the GigaPlay app," he added. "This is part of our commitment to give our customers what they want and continue to enable them to pursue their passions."

At least for the first round of the men's basketball tournament, fans will not be allowed to watch games in person, according to league president Nonong Calanog of host De La Salle University.

"At the very least, for the first round, we will maintain a strict bubble," Calanog said in a press conference last Friday. "We want to make sure that we are able to lower the number of variables to keep our athletes safe."

"We just want to make sure that we're able to hold the tournament without incident. If by the end of the first round, things are going well, we may start bringing in a limited number of spectators and our media partners by the second round," he added. "Again, it will all depend on the science and the data by that time."



GigaPlay is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The UAAP coverage will further boost GigaPlay's lineup of sports content, which includes streaming of the NBA, PBA, PVL, and FIBA.

Aside from sports content, GigaPlay also features exclusive entertainment content including concerts and music awards.