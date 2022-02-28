The UCI has awarded the rights to the Philippines to host the inaugural Trek UCI Gravel World Series in Bongabon town, Nueva Ecija on April 3. Handout

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the sport's world governing body, has awarded the rights to the Philippines to host the inaugural Trek UCI Gravel World Series in Bongabon town, Nueva Ecija on April 3.

The UCI Gravel World Series will span 15 events across a multitude of countries that will serve as qualifiers, with the winners awarded the coveted UCI rainbow jersey and a spot in the 2022 Trek UCI Gravel World Series that will culminate by year’s end.

In order to qualify for the 2022 Trek UCI Gravel World Series, participants must finish in the top 25% group per gender and age groups, with each age group ranging 5 years between 19 and 79. Riders with no license, holds amateur and masters license, cycling for all license, and elite license. The equipment and course regulations of Gran Fondo will apply to Gravel World.

While the final list of locations are yet to be revealed, races will be held in selected venues in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

The Trek UCI Gravel World Series Philippines event will include an 85km (qualifier distance for 19 to 49) and 62km course (qualifier distance for 50 and above); a majority of the race is flat and fast. Starting in Vega Grande, located north of Bongabon, the 85km course is a mix of flat gravel roads along the river, forest roads, and dirt roads.

The shorter, 62km course includes a shortcut to the same finishing point of the 85km course.

The first race of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series will coincide with Bongabon’s festive season, which includes the Sibuyas Festival, held every April 10. The celebration is a form of thanksgiving for a bountiful onion harvest. Perfect in the summer, tourists can also enjoy the Falls Deepsap waterfall at Barangay Labi and a visit to Mount Labi Peak.

“Being a Bongabon native, I am proud that my hometown has been selected as the kick off to what will surely be a massive sports event in years to come,” said Philippine leg race director Edrie Ocampo.

“Bongabon is an emerging destination for cycling tourism and outdoor recreation and it offers breathtaking sceneries with the most wonderful views of the Philippines’ untapped countryside.

“It’s also a great place with exciting backroads, trails, and routes that every adventure seeker would be thrilled to experience. Perfect in the summer, tourists can also enjoy the refreshing rivers and the cool weather at Mount Labi. It is also the home of the Bongabon Bike Park in Ariendo, an Enduro and Downhill MTB destination for the gravity riders.

“But more than beautiful scenery, the bike trail is challenging and makes for good competition.”

Ocampo is expecting some 300 participants from all over the world to take part in the Philippine leg.

Interested participants may get information at the UCI Gravel World Series Philippines Facebook page, as well as GravelPhilippines.com.

The 2022 Trek UCI Gravel World Series Bongabon Philippines is supported by brands and institutions who push the sport forward for the cycling community, including Black Mamba, 8A Apparel, Genesis Eyewear, iGsport, Milo and Yakult.