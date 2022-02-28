Even though he was set to be replaced, Orlando Johnson made sure to help the Beermen stay in contention and assist his replacement, Shabazz Muhammad. PBA Media Bureau

What's more awkward than seeing an import teaching his replacement reinforcement at practice?

Such was the case for Orlando Johnson, San Miguel Beer's previous reinforcement, who was giving some pointers to fellow NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad, who is taking over Johnson's spot, in one of the Beermen practices.

Johnson showed this high-level of professionalism just to ensure Muhammad's seamless transition into the Beermen's system.

"That's what we loved the most on Orlando Johnson. He's very professional. Siya pa nga ’yung nagtuturo kay Shabazz sa practice," said San Miguel Beer team manager Gee Abanilla.

"They're friends and that's the reason why you see no issue on the part of OJ even if he knows that he's going to be replaced."

Muhammad debuted on Sunday and although he had an impressive debut — finishing with 27 points and 17 rebounds — these were not enough to lift the Beermen against tournament leader Magnolia Hotshots, who posted a 104-87 win.

The former NBA veteran also committed 8 turnovers and missed 7 free throws.

But Muhammad brings in an impressive resumé.

In 7 seasons playing in the NBA, Muhammad averaged in double figures for 2 consecutive years.

Originally an import choice of Meralco, Muhammad was expected to suit up for the Bolts before the start of the Governors' Cup after he signed a contract.

But Muhammad begged off due to a family emergency, forcing the Bolts to settle for Tony Bishop, who has been playing solid for the squad in the tournament.

When Johnson played his first game for San Miguel in his return to the PBA, he produced only 12 points and that's where the Beermen received an offer from Muhammad's camp on the player's availability, according to Abanilla.

But Johnson was the ultimate professional and despite learning that he was to be replaced, he helped the Beermen in 2 of their 3 games to keep them in the running for a possible top-4 berth.

"He had good games in our last 2 wins," added Abanilla. "We admired his professionalism. But just like what our coach, Leo Austria, said, we just wanted to be better as a team and for us to make it to the next level, we felt we cannot pass up on the opportunity on having Muhammad.

"But we felt it's a calculated risk for us. We just wanted to be better."

Muhammad was measured a shade below 6-foot-5, but had a long wing span.

Credentials-wise, Muhammad appeared to be more impressive.

He was picked ahead of 2-time NBA Most Valuable Player and league champion Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo was selected 15th overall in the 2013 Rookie Draft while Muhammad was taken 14th by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his sophomore season with the Timberwolves, he averaged 13.5 points per game and 4.1 rebounds and was among the star players of his team.

But is Muhammad worth the risk for the Beermen?