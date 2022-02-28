NorthPort's Malonzo is PBA Player of the Week

NorthPort's Jamie Malonzo. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie forward Jamie Malonzo has emerged as the unlikely hero for a NorthPort team in dire need of a lift in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The athletic freshman rose to the occasion in steering the Batang Pier to back-to-back victories this past week, helping the team recover from a 0-5 start to the conference.

Malonzo's efforts merited him the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Feb. 23-27, where he averaged 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, a steal, and a block per game.

He edged NorthPort teammate Arwind Santos and Ginebra's Scottie Thompson for the weekly citation handed by the group of reporters covering the PBA.

Malonzo, who was selected second overall by Batang Pier in the last draft, contributed 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks as NorthPort pulled off a huge 103-101 upset of the erstwhile unbeaten Magnolia Hotshots.

He hit clutch baskets down the stretch while backing up import Jamel Artis and Santos for a NorthPort side that was missing the services of injured players Kevin Ferrer, Jonathan Grey, and Art dela Cruz. The Batang Pier were also without ace point guard Robert Bolick, who was called up to the national team.

He then came through with a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds in NorthPort's 101-93 win against Phoenix Super LPG.

Making Malonzo's efforts more impressive is that he is playing through a finger injury, according to coach Pido Jarencio.

The Batang Pier won their last three games for a 3-5 record, while staying in contention for a playoffs berth.

Also considered for the honor were the Ginebra duo of Japeth Aguilar and Christian Stanhardinger along with the NLEX pair of Jericho Cruz and Kevin Alas.