Action between New Zealand and India in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- New Zealand swept its games in the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers after overwhelming India, 95-60, on Monday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Tall Blacks won all three of their Group A assignments in the window, having routed India, 101-46, on Thursday afternoon before beating the Philippines, 88-63, on Sunday night.

The brief turnaround between games didn't appear to faze New Zealand, as they used a huge second quarter to take control against India and cruise to victory.

Tom Vodanovich shone anew for the Tall Blacks with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, while also grabbing 10 boards. Rob Loe also finished with a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds), and Dion Prewster (11 points) and Taylor Britt (10) each reached double figures.

New Zealand shot nearly 47% from the field and had a 48-29 advantage on the boards.

India was within striking distance after the first quarter, 24-20, but the Tall Blacks limited them to just seven points in the pivotal second frame.

India shot just 39% from the field, and gave up 26 second chance points to New Zealand. The Tall Blacks also scored 46 of their 95 points inside the paint.

New Zealand won its three games in the February window by an average of 38 points.

India wrapped up the window with a 0-3 win-loss record, having lost games by an average of 38 points. The Philippines is currently 1-1 in Group A.

The other team in Group A, South Korea, has been disqualified after forfeiting its first two games of the window.