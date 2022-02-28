Former Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Fans of Gilas Pilipinas made sure that their sentiments were known on Sunday, after the national team absorbed a comprehensive 88-63 defeat against New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Be it at the Araneta Coliseum, where the FIBA window took place, or on social media, Gilas fans quickly called out the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and made it clear that they were not pleased with the state of affairs.

The support was there for the Gilas players but fans grew increasingly frustrated, both on the ground and online, as they struggled to keep up with the Tall Blacks in the second half. After trailing by a manageable 10 points at the break, the Philippines faltered in the third and fourth on both ends of the floor.

Videos from the Big Dome showed fans leaving well before the final buzzer -- and many of them left a message for the SBP on their way out. Their one demand, in particular, was for the return of former national team coach Tab Baldwin.

Baldwin exited as Gilas head coach in early February, with Chot Reyes installed as his replacement. The SBP, in its statement, said Baldwin had opted to focus on Ateneo de Manila University's campaign in the upcoming UAAP season but the full circumstances surrounding his departure from the program have not yet been made clear.

While fans in the coliseum were chanting for Baldwin, those on Twitter and Facebook also asked for his return to the Gilas program.

I think a lot is missing coach Tab Baldwin here.. #LabanPilipinas pic.twitter.com/odviVS0fS5 — Phil #LeniKiko2022 (@iamphilaranton) February 27, 2022

WE WANT TAB BALDWIN https://t.co/qrSJQw4jvC — shay (@cupideeh) February 27, 2022

I think we can all agree, Tab Baldwin>>>>>>>Chot — wardell (@prplganger) February 27, 2022

Yup, take that loss and start calling Tab Baldwin again. Dont overcomplicate it with egos and politics. https://t.co/9BJe2ErMme — JE (@je_escarcha) February 27, 2022

Comments from the ABS-CBN Sports Facebook page as fans demand the return of former Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin.

A fan went so far as to create a Change.org petition asking the SBP to "Bring back Coach Tab Baldwin as Gilas Pilipinas Coach."

"Coach Tab Baldwin has the clear vision and concrete plan for this basketball program, as it was shown on the first window of FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers until the Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year. Many Filipino basketball fans were hopeful on this progress and his leadership, until he was replaced by coach Chot Reyes," the petition read.

"Therefore, in light of these unfortunate circumstances, we want coach Tab Baldwin to be the head coach of our Men's Basketball Team, Gilas Pilipinas, as we want nothing but the best for our team."

There was support for Gilas Pilipinas despite their loss to the Tall Blacks -- but also plenty of calls for the reinstatement of former head coach Tab Baldwin. FIBA.basketball

Baldwin has yet to comment publicly on his exit from the Gilas program. He was installed as program director leading up to the FIBA World Cup 2023, and in 2021 he called the shots for the team in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT).

Under his watch, a youthful Gilas team with no professional players swept South Korea in the June 2021 window of the Asia Cup qualifiers, then gave global powerhouse Serbia a run for their money in the OQT.

The SBP has yet to talk to Baldwin after he was replaced as head coach, according to a report by Spin.ph. The federation, led by Al Panlilio, plans to meet with Baldwin at the conclusion of the window.

