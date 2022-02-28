Boxers to be honored in PSA Awards Night

Petecio celebrates with her silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Luis Robayo, pool/AFP



MANILA, Philippines -- Six world-class boxers -- including three who won medals in the Tokyo Olympics -- will be feted in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night on March 14 at the Diamond Hotel.

Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Marcial, and the revitalized Nonito Donaire Jr. lead the nine-man list who have earned major awards from the country's sportswriting organization.

They will be joined by other Filipinos who are champions in their respective fields, including pole vaulter EJ Obiena, netter Alex Eala, and the pair of boxing title holders Johnriel Casimero and Jerwin Ancajas.

Paalam and Petecio bagged a silver each, while Marcial claimed a bronze during the Tokyo Games to cap the most successful campaign ever by the Philippine boxing team in the quadrennial showpiece.

Donaire, meanwhile, proved that age is just a number as he claimed the WBC bantamweight title by dethroning France's Nordine Oubaalui in California in May 2021. In the process, he became the division's oldest champion at 40 years old.

Later in the year, he retained his crown behind a similar fourth round KO of compatriot Reymart Gaballo.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz leads the list of honorees as the recipient of the prestigious Athlete of the Year award.

This marks the first time in two years that the PSA Awards Night will be held in person, although attendance is still going to be on a limited 50 percent capacity in compliance with the government’s safe and healthy protocols, according to PSA president Rey C. Lachica, sports editor of Tempo.

Other awardees include champion golfer Yuka Saso and world titlist Carlos Yulo of gymnastics (President’s Award), POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino (Executive of the Year), and the legendary pair of Robert Jaworski Sr. and Ramon Fernandez (Lifetime Achievement Award).

Still to be announced are the National Sports Association (NSA) of the Year, Manok Ng Bayan award, citations, and a special Excellence in Leadership Award.