Miguel Barreto in action at the PSI National Open. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Barreto closed out the 2022 Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) National Open with a bang, topping both of his events on Sunday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Complex in Malate, Manila.

The Ayala Harpoons Swim Club standout opened his account for the day with the 800m freestyle pole in 8:52.01, but surprised himself with a personal best of 53.03 in the 100m freestyle.

"Thankfully nag-best time ako. Out of my five events, 'yun lang 'yung pinakamagandang swim ko," said Barreto.

"Kaya 'yun, sobrang happy ko sa 100 free. At saka 'di ko rin siya event, so main event ko talaga is 400 free talaga. So 'yun medyo nagulat rin ako and siyempre happy ako," he added.

Pierre Chan and Jordan Lobos also dished out stellar performances. QC Buccaneers' Chan outpaced everyone in the 50m backstroke in 26.91, while BEST Main's Lobos touched first at the 200m breaststroke in 2:21.77.

On her part, 16-year-old Jass Mojdeh, also of BEST Main, took control of the last 50 meters to edge out veteran Chloe Daos in the final race of the meet -- the women's 200m butterfly -- in 2:19.90. Mervien Mirandilla earlier took the men's 200m butterfly for BEST Main in 2:11.18.

All-Star Swim Club annexed two races with Hannah Sanchez and Xiandi Chua taking the women's 800m freestyle in 9:58.65 and the women's 100m freestyle in 59.26 seconds, respectively.

Thanya Dela Cruz of the Harpoons swept her races of the meet with the women's 200m breaststroke in 2:45.42, while QC Buccaneers' Mishka Sy also took all the women's backstroke races with a 31.89-second finish in the 50m.