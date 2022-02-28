656 athletes to represent PH in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Monday announced that 656 athletes will play for the country in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Majority of the 39 national sports associations (NSAs) that are fielding athletes to the Vietnam SEA Games have already submitted their tentative rosters, according to POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

The Philippines is competing in 39 of the 40 sports in Vietnam's program. In these 39 sports, the country is participating in 44 disciplines, according to Tolentino.

"Comparing the numbers when we hosted the Games in 2019, we'll have a delegation that's slashed almost in half from three years ago," said Tolentino. "And a quick look at the numbers show we'll be hard-pressed to repeat as overall champions."

There were 1,115 Filipino athletes when the Philippines hosted the SEA Games in 2019, and they emerged with a record haul of 149 golds, 117 silvers, and 121 bronze medals to claim the overall title.

Tolentino assured that while retaining the overall crown will be a tall order, the Philippines is sending a "fighting team" to the SEA Games scheduled for May 12-25.

Of the 44 disciplines, the POC has yet to receive a tentative list for athletics, men's 3x3 and 5x5 basketball, weight lifting and jiu jitsu.

The deadline for the submission of entries by names is on March 12 and Tolentino said the POC is hoping to complete the list — including expected revisions from NSAs which already complied with the body's February 24 internal deadline — by then.

"Several NSAs were allowed to submit tentative lists because they're still completing their final qualifications or trials," he said.

﻿The estimated size of the delegation is pegged at 874. Also on the tentative list are 177 team officials (coaches, team managers and/or NSA heads or representatives) and 20 members of the medical (doctors, nurses and masseurs/therapists) and administrative staff.

Competition venues for Filipino athletes are spread out in four clusters, although the majority will be in the main hub of Hanoi, Tolentino said. The POC based the clusters on their proximity to Hanoi.

Filipino athletes will be competing in diving, swimming, finswimming, archery, athletics, badminton, 3x3 and 5x5 basketball, billiards and snooker, bodybuilding, bowling, boxing, canoe-kayak, chess, cycling, dancesports, esports, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics (artistic, aerobic and rhythmic), beach handball, judo, jiujitsu, karate, kickboxing, kurash, muay Thai, pencak silat, rowing, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon/duathlon, volleyball, beach volleyball, vovinam, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

The Philippines is not participating in Vietnam's 40th sport of xiangqi (Chinese or elephant chess).