PSA to honor Pinoy athletes in virtual awards night

MANILA, Philippines -- For the first time in its storied history, the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) will be staging its Annual Awards Night virtually, due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

While the world of sports wasn't spared by the global health crisis, there were still Filipino athletes who rose above adversity and gave the country something to cheer about last year.

The highlight of the unique event, set on March 27, is the awarding of the coveted Athlete of the Year trophy, which is exclusively handed out by the country's oldest media organization led by President Tito S. Talao, sports editor of the Manila Bulletin.

The other regular awards handed out in the yearly affair will also be presented such as the Executive of the Year, President's Award, National Sports Association (NSA) of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Major honorees in various sports are likewise included in the short honor roll list as well as a handful of citations and special recognitions to people and entities which kept Philippine sports going in 2020.

The hour-long program will be hosted by Gretchen Ho and Carlo Pamintuan.

Last year, Team Philippines was the recipient of the Athlete of the Year honor in the aftermath of the country's successful campaign during the 30th Southeast Asian Games, where the Philippines emerged overall champion only for the second time in its 43-year campaign in the biennial meet.

The Awards Night was held at the historic Manila Hotel on March 6, just a week before the entire Luzon area was put under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) due to the pandemic.