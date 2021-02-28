NBA: Mavericks dominate, end Nets' 8-game winning streak

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) takes a jump shot in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Luka Doncic scored 27 points and the visiting Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half for a 115-98 victory on Saturday night over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw their season-high winning streak snapped at eight games.

The Mavericks won for the eighth time in 11 games and bounced back nicely from Thursday's 111-97 loss in Philadelphia. Dallas held Brooklyn to 34 points after halftime.

Doncic shot 11 of 21 from the floor, added seven assists and six rebounds and had plenty of help. Kristaps Porzingis returned from missing three games with a back injury and added 18 points.

Jalen Brunson contributed 14, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 13 and Dorian Finney-Smith finished with 12 as the Mavericks shot 52.3 percent and hit 14 3-pointers.

The Nets were without Kyrie Irving (right shoulder) and Kevin Durant (left hamstring).

James Harden led the Nets with 29 points, 25 in the first half, and shot 9 of 21 overall and committed six turnovers. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown added 12 points apiece as Brooklyn shot 40.7 percent and was held under 100 points for just the third time this season.

Dallas started fast, making seven of its first nine shots for a 21-10 lead five minutes in. After Harden scored 12 points in a 14-3 run, the Mavericks started double teaming him and ended the first quarter on a 14-2 spurt to get a 38-26 lead on Hardaway's dunk with 1.8 seconds left.

With Harden resting, the Nets cut a 14-point deficit to 49-45 on a 3-point play by Landry Shamet with 7:28 remaining.

Harden returned a minute later and Dallas opened a 10-point lead on three free throws by Hardaway with 4:22 left before the Nets got within 68-64 by halftime on Harden's floater with 26 seconds left.

Dallas pulled away in a span of 6:20 during the third, going on a run to extend the lead to 91-76 on a basket by Hardaway with 3:17 remaining.

After the Mavericks took a 94-82 lead into the fourth, they finished it off when Finney-Smith's layup made it 106-84 with 7:37 to play.

