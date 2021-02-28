Kiefer hopes Gilas training for OQT will start as soon as possible

Gilas Pilipinas huddles after their win over Indonesia in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. File photo. FIBA.basketball

MANILA - NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena is looking to temper expectations for Gilas Pilipinas even as he expressed his excitement for the upcoming FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

FIBA announced Friday that the Philippines will take the place of New Zealand in the qualifiers that are set for June 29 to July 4 in Belgrade, Serbia. New Zealand had withdrawn from the event, opting instead to focus on the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup and FIBA World Cup.

"It's going to be worth it," Ravena said Saturday, when asked by former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play" for his reaction to FIBA's announcement.

"But again, you have to be real, with how the other countries are playing," he was quick to add. "We're grouped with Serbia and the Dominican Republic (in Group A). It's really going to take a lot of preparation to win against those teams."

Puerto Rico, Italy and Senegal are in Group B in the qualifiers; only the winner of the OQT will secure a ticket for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) called FIBA's announcement a "welcome development" and said they plan to coordinate with the PBA about their plans for the event.

Ravena, who played for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, is hopeful that preparations for the OQT will start soon.

"Kung sino man ipapatawag, I think it's better to start as soon as possible," said Ravena.

"We have to take this blessing as it is, an opportunity na hindi man tayo nakasali noong una pero nabigay pa rin sa atin," he added. "So kailangan i-grab talaga natin 'to."

The qualifiers will be a tall task. Only the top two teams will advance from the group stage to the knockout semifinals, and from there, the finals.

The last time that the Philippines competed in an Olympic qualifier was in 2016, when a Gilas squad bannered by Jayson Castro and Andray Blatche lost to France and New Zealand in two highly competitive games.

But Ravena says that regardless of the result, participating in the OQT will be crucial for the national team's progress towards the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which the Philippines is co-hosting with Indonesia and Japan.

"Whether we make it or not, at least alam natin lahat na pinaghandan natin siya," he said.

"I think it's a good step forward, moving into the bigger role of hosting the 2023 World Cup. I think that's… the mindset that we should have," he added.

The SBP has yet to announce its plans for Gilas' preparation. The team just recently broke camp, after the postponement of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers that were supposed to be held in Doha, Qatar.

