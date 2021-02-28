Jalen Green sets new career-high, Todd hits game-winner for Ignite over Canton

Jalen Green #4 of Team Ignite looks on during the game against the Erie BayHawks on February 17, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. File photo. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Jalen Green waxed hot from beyond the arc to set a new career-high, but it was Isaiah Todd who came through with the game-winner in Team Ignite's 113-112 triumph over the Canton Charge, Saturday in the NBA G League bubble at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Green exploded for 26 points on an efficient 9-of-14 clip, making six of his eight three-pointers. The Filipino-American guard also had three assists and a rebound.

Ignite had a comfortable 109-98 lead with 5:32 to play when Sheldon Mack and Brodric Thomas sparked an 11-0 blast that knotted the count with under three minutes left.

Jonathan Kuminga's layup off a Green assist swung the lead back to Ignite, but Thomas nailed a free throw then drilled a jumper with 4.9 seconds to go to give Canton a 112-111 lead.

That left just enough time for Ignite to set up a play for Todd, who posted up before rising for a fadeaway jumper that banked off the glass before dropping as the buzzer sounded.

"It was a good team effort all the way around," said Ignite coach Brian Shaw. "Them being in that type of situation -- I think I had all four young guys out there on the floor. Isaiah, Daishen (Nix), J-Green, and Kuminga."

"The more they can get experience in those kinds of situations, the more they're gonna grow up," he added.

Todd finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Kuminga had 20 points, 13 boards, and two assists. Daishen Nix accounted for nine of Ignite's 28 assists in the game.

Shaw rued his team's turnovers, as their 16 miscues led to 27 points for the Canton Charge.

Mack finished with 21 points, the same output as Devon Dotson. Thomas had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Ignite improved to 7-4 and rebounded from last Friday's blowout loss to Salt Lake City.