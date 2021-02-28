Abanse Negrense dominates Sta. Lucia to rule PSL beach volley tilt

MANILA - The dominant Abanse Negrense completed an undefeated campaign in the 2021 Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup, Sunday in Subic Bay.

The pair of Erjane Magdato and Alexa Polidario, who made up Abanse Negrense A, overwhelmed Sta. Lucia's DM Demontaño and Jackielyn Estoquia in the gold medal match, 21-15, 21-17, to secure the title.

Polidario was virtually unstoppable throughout the championship affair, and drilled the sharp kill that wrapped up the match for her team.

Abanse Negrense A won all six of their games in the beach volleyball tilt, including three in pool play before powering past Toby's Sports in the quarterfinals and Sta. Lucia B in the semis.

Magdato and Polidario prevented Sta. Lucia A from earning a breakthrough gold medal in the competition, as Demontaño and Estoquia settled for silver for the third consecutive season.

Demontaño and Estoquia had prevented an all-Abanse Negrense final, when they stunned the pair of Gelimae Villanueva and Jennifer Cosas in the semis, 21-18, 16-21, 15-9.

Abanse Negrense B got a measure of revenge in the bronze medal game as they defeated Sta. Lucia B's Bang Pineda and Jonah Sabete, 21-13, 22-20.

The PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup is the first volleyball event to be held in the Philippines since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization also intends to hold its All-Filipino Conference in Subic Bay after getting the approval of the local government.