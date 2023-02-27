UST's Milena Alessandrini soars for a spike against De La Salle University in their UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball match on February 26, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) coach Kungfu Reyes is staying patient with Milena Alessandrini as the Filipino-Italian open hitter continues to find her rhythm in UAAP Season 85.

Alessandrini is playing for the first time since 2019. The Rookie of the Year in UAAP Season 80, Alessandrini's sophomore campaign was cut short when she suffered an injury to her left knee just four games into Season 81.

In her first game in nearly four years, Alessandrini scored 10 points on nine kills as the Golden Tigresses lost to De La Salle University in five sets in their first game of UAAP Season 85.

"Actually, I had a mix of emotions because I didn't play for a long time. But, it's the first game, so I need to improve a lot, especially my mentality, my mind, and to face all the season," Alessandrini told reporters after the game.

Reyes acknowledged that Alessandrini has yet to reach her 100% even though the open spiker showed no signs of discomfort or pain from her injury during their match against the Lady Spikers.

"Well, we're very lucky kasi bumalik. She wanted to finish what she started. So hopefully bago matapos 'yung first round, maka-recover siya 100%. Nagi-strengthening pa eh," Reyes said.

"Andoon pa kami, that's why makikita niyo naman 'yung atake niya, mataas ang atake pero 'di pa ganoon ka-loaded. We are working on that every day. So hopefully, 'yung mga susunod na laro, makasabay na siya sa bilis ng laro, sa lakas ng laro, makasabay na," he added.

Alessandrini recalled that her road back to the volleyball court was "very hard." Initially tipped to miss at least a couple of weeks, she wound up sitting out the rest of Season 81 instead.

"After the first operation, my knee didn't improve so I had to take a second operation. And, I had a lot of ups and downs," said Alessandrini. "[It was a] very long journey, and very hard. But I have to say a lot of people helped me and supported me."

Reyes assured that they are not rushing Alessandrini and will instead ask the Fil-Italian spiker to focus on defense first rather than her scoring output.

"What's important now is how she defends the net, and how she plays defense, especially at the back row. So 'yun ang magiging edge namin sa mga susunod na laban," he said.

The Growling Tigresses will try to recover from their loss to La Salle on Wednesday, when they play Far Eastern University at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.