UAAP volleyball: UE boys take top spot after round 1

UE's Jan Macam in action against UST in their UAAP Season 85 boys' volleyball match on February 27 at the Paco Arena in Manila. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the East (UE) made quick work of University of Santo Tomas (UST), 25-22, 25-18, 25-19, to finish as the top-ranked team in the first round of the UAAP Season 85 boys' volleyball tournament, Monday at the Paco Arena.

Jan Macam led the way in the Junior Warriors' one-hour, 12-minute conquest of the Junior Golden Spikers.

UE rose to 5-1 in a tie with Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman, a 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15 winner over Adamson University.

The Baby Tamaraws settled for second place, as they have fewer match points than the Junior Warriors in the first round.

Defending champion Nazareth School of National University (NU) needed only 43 minutes to beat De La Salle-Zobel, 25-8, 25-4, 25-8, to level with UST at 4-2.

The Bullpups secured the No. 3 ranking by virtue of superior match points than the Junior Golden Spikers, who settled for fourth.

The Baby Falcons and the Junior Green Spikers ended up in fifth and seventh at 2-4 and 0-6 records, respectively. Ateneo de Manila High School, which drew a Monday bye, had a 1-5 slate in sixth.

Action in the second round begins at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the same Manila venue with the La Salle-FEU, Ateneo-NU, and Adamson-UST match-up.

UE drew a bye and will set in motion its second round campaign against NU at 8 a.m. on Thursday.