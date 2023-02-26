UAAP: Carandang bags brace as UE stays unbeaten

John Lester Carandang of UE celebrates after scoring against Adamson in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- John Lester Carandang scored a late brace to help University of the East extend its three-match unbeaten run in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Tournament with a 3-1 victory over Adamson University, Sunday, at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Carandang, who came on as a substitute for Eldin Madrid in the 77th minute, scored from close range in the 81st minute to set the Red Warriors on their way to victory. The Batangas native then doubled UE's cushion in the 85th minute to seal all three points for the Recto school.

"Yung last game kasi namin against FEU, sinasabi ko na sa last minutes ng games, yung subs kasi dapat may impact" said coach Fitch Arboleda after UE remained on top of the table with seven points. "Siguro tumatak naman sa isip nungg bata pag binigyan ng change maglaro, talagang luckily yung timing pag sub namin on-time talaga. Naka-dalawang sunod yung bata. Talagang nagtrabaho yung bata nang maayos."

Earlier in the first half, it was the Red Warriors who drew first blood thanks to Nikko Palacio's free kick in the 16th minute.

The Soaring Falcons managed to level the game in the 34th minute thanks to Darlton Digha's penalty but they failed to add to their tally thanks to impressive saves by UE goalkeeper Lance Bencio.

"Nagtrabaho lang din talaga kami nang maayos," added Arboleda. "Yung target kasi talaga namin tonight pag start ng game ay kunin namin yung three points para at least hindi kami mahihirapan talaga since yung susunod naming games mas mahirap pa siya."

Both schools will return to action this Sunday in the same venue. Adamson (0 points) will go up against De La Salle University at 4:00 PM while UE (7 points) will take on Ateneo de Manila University at 6:00 PM.