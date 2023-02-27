F2 Logistics opposite hitter Kianna Dy celebrates after scoring against Cignal HD in their PVL All-Filipino Conference match last February 25 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego has no doubt that Kianna Dy and Ara Galang will only get better as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season goes on.

This, after both players put up solid performances in the Cargo Movers' sweep of Cignal HD in the All-Filipino Conference last Saturday.

Dy led all scorers with 22 points, while Galang had an all-around game with seven points including two blocks, and nine receptions. The Cargo Movers improved to 4-1 with the win, joining Creamline at the top of the league standings.

"I'm happy kasi nakakabalik si Kianna, si Ara, si Elaine [Kasilag]," said Diego after the game. "I mean, sa getting to know stage pa lang din kami eh. It's been like, what, two months? So ang hirap din magsabi sa kanila na pagkatiwalaan nila ako or pagkatiwalaan ko sila."

"At least, nakikita mo ngayon, 'Ah nagi-step up pala 'to. Ah kailangan pala nito, kumpiyansa.' So it's good din na unti-unti, lumalabas 'yung kumpiyansa nila and confidence nila sa team," she added.

For Dy, her performance went a long way towards boosting her confidence. Galang's two-way play, meanwhile, is an encouraging sign for Diego as the veteran continues to work her way back to full fitness.

"I'm trying to get my confidence back, and I build it every training, every game. It's very important, especially padulo na, so hopefully, tuloy-tuloy," said Dy, who scored 21 of her points on kills and came up with clutch hits in each set.

As for Galang, Diego said they are being careful with the former UAAP Most Valuable Player.

"I think paunti-unti is good kasi hindi masyadong nabibigla 'yung katawan niya. I'm patiently waiting na maging okay siya. I trust her na she's going to be at her peak, eventually," the coach said. "I still trust how she handles herself and the team."

"Kasi 'yung may experience is different pa rin, 'tsaka 'yung may leadership. Let's see, unti-unti, but I'm hopeful na makuha niya 'yung peak niya this conference," she added.

With both Dy and Galang elevating their game, Diego is upbeat about their chances in the conferences although she insists that there is plenty of room for improvement for the Cargo Movers. They return to action on Thursday against the Petro Gazz Angels.

"I still want to focus more on the team. Kasi madami pa kaming kailangan ayusin, madami pa kaming kailangan trabahuhin, ang dami pa naming kailangan i-manage," said Diego. "Siguro sarili lang muna namin ang isipin namin, kaunting aral sa kalaban. And hopefully maging okay ulit sa next game."