PBA: Meralco looks to sustain momentum amid tough sked

Meralco's Cliff Hodge in action against Magnolia in their 2023 PBA Governors' Cup game on February 26 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts will have a tough closing stretch in the elimination round of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup, as they will play four games in an eight-day span.

They started the grueling stretch on a triumphant note by hacking out an 86-84 victory over the Magnolia Hotshots on Sunday night, thus improving their record to 5-3 with still three games left in their schedule.

"I didn't really realize it early in the schedule, but I took a look at it, and wow. Four games in eight days, and against three of the toughest teams in the league," said Meralco coach Norman Black after their hard-earned win.

"So it's just the first step, actually," he said of their victory over the Hotshots.

Meralco will play rivals Barangay Ginebra on March 1, Wednesday, and will have just a one-day break before taking on Converge on March 3, Friday. On March 5, Sunday, they will wrap up their schedule against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

All three teams are chasing spots in the playoffs. Converge, in particular, is looking to seal a top four spot that will give them a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

"All three games will be really tough for us," Black noted.

But the multi-titled mentor said he understands why their schedule is jam-packed.

"In fairness to the league, everybody's going through this. I think all the teams are going through some kind of tough schedule at this point, where they're playing a lot of games in a row," Black said. "It's mainly because of the scheduling of the FIBA and some of the other activities that are going on."

"So the PBA had to really put this type of schedule together," he added.

More than anything, Black is glad that they started the difficult week on a winning note, as this gives them some momentum heading into their final three assignments.

"Sometimes, if you're doing well with a schedule like this, you don't mind it. In other words, if you're winning, you like to play every other day because you have the momentum already, you have the rhythm of the game," the coach pointed out.

"Obviously you have to worry about conditioning. I didn't really play that many players tonight, so maybe next game I'll have to play more players and keep the guys fresh. But we wanted to get this win tonight," he stressed.

The victory not only boosted their own playoff hopes, but also gave the Bolts a one-game lead over Magnolia (4-4) in the league standings. Meralco is also just half-a-game behind Converge (6-3) and NLEX (6-3) for a share of third place.

"We really thought this was an important game for us tonight. We struggled throughout, I think everybody would admit that, but we just grinded it out," said Black, whose team squandered an early double-digit lead but outplayed Magnolia in the clutch.

"We stayed together, nobody blamed anybody for not playing well or things not going well. We just stuck it out and we were able to get a victory in the end," he added.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.