Parks Jr. lauds Gilas fightback vs Jordan: 'Testament to our character'

Ray Parks Jr. goes for the rebound against the Jordanians. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN NewsABS-CBN News

BOCAUE – Gilas Pilipinas may have fallen ultimately short against Jordan on Monday, yet Ray Parks, Jr. sees the national team’s fighting spirit as a positive takeaway.

“(It’s a) testament to (our) character, to be honest. We’re still young, we’re put together, it’s a long way to the World Cup. It goes to show may puso tayo,” Parks said.

The Philippines absorbed an anti-climactic 90-91 defeat to the visitors at the Philippine Arena in the sixth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers, but not before almost overcoming a 25-point hole in front of their raucous supporters.

The squad’s flat start led to Jordan taking a commanding first half lead, but the home side picked up the pace in the third quarter behind Justin Brownlee. Gilas cut the deficit down to just a manageable six points, 64-70 entering the final frame, and went back-and-forth from that point.

“Coming back from (almost down 30) and cutting it down to, what, multiple chances of winning the game,” Parks, who finished with eight points, four rebounds, and five assists, said.

“Credit to our guys for not giving up. 20, 25 points down, and we still clawed back and gave our chance to win the ballgame,” Gilas head coach Chot Reyes added.

With the loss, Gilas concluded its Asian Qualifiers journey with a 6-4 record, failing to follow-up on its 107-96 conquest of Lebanon on Friday.

But in spite of the setback, Reyes would later echo Parks’ sentiments, saying his team fared well particularly in the second half in spite of staring at a huge gap to begin with.

“In the end, this is what these games are for, right? To get exactly what my pre-game talk was all about. This was another test… we got tested, and despite the result, (I’m) still very pleased with the way we played particularly in the second half," Reyes shared.

Towards the last two minutes of the contest, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins swingman also noted how Gilas had several chances to steal the game, although the breaks didn’t fall their way.

“The three-point shot I should have made, (Justine Brownlee), the offensive rebound, Scottie (Thompson), at the end of the day, it’s just growing pains, so excited ako on what the future holds for this team,” he explained.

Parks missed a triple try with just over a minute, which could have given the home side the lead.

“I wish I could have made that shot. But we shouldn’t have put ourselves in that position (to begin with). Keep our heads up and don’t let (the loss) put us down,” he added.

Later, both Brownlee and Ramos missed long-range attempts as well, before Scottie Thompson surprisingly muffed both of his free throws in the final 30 seconds.

But instead of pointing fingers at each other, the squad huddled at center court and encouraged each other to stay motivated. As they continue gearing for the World Cup, Parks said games which test the players’ mental toughness are just as integral, whether they translate to victories or not.

“Scottie’s such a great player. It could happen to anybody. We let him know we still trust him. At the end of the day, he’s still a big part of what we are trying to do. This team is so pure, and we do want to represent the country as best as we could,” Parks said.

“Nakakatuwa talaga, isang karangalan ma-represent ang bayan lalo na sa sport ng basketball.”

