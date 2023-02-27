Solomon Padiz Jr. and Julius Villabrille celebrate after winning the men's doubles title in the 2023 Philippine Badminton Open. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Solomon Padiz Jr. and Julius Villabrille pulled off a stunner at the conclusion of the 2023 Philippine Badminton Open, taking down heavily favored Alvin Morada and Christian Bernardo to win the men's doubles title, Sunday at the Dragonsmash Badminton Center in Makati.

The pair of National University (NU) and fellow national team (Smash Pilipinas) standouts Padiz and Villabrille completed the come-from-behind win to pocket the victory over the 31st Iran Fajr International Challenge champions, 17-21, 21-17, 23-21.

"Sobrang saya dahil hindi namin ine-expect 'tong pagkapanalo namin. Basta ang mindset namin ng partner ko is 'Laban lang.' Wala namang mawawala sa 'min. Bigay lang namin at magpakita kami kay boss, family, at sa fans na nag-aabang sa 'min." Villabrille shared.

Villabrille earlier won the mixed doubles title alongside Nicole Albo, bringing down Padiz and Lea Inlayo in a similar fashion, 13-21, 24-22, 21-18 in 70 minutes.

Albo and Inlayo, on the other hand, also went the distance against Thea Pomar and Lea Inlayo, 13-21, 24-22, 21-13, to pocket the women's doubles plum after a 50-minute marathon.

The champions in the doubles play got a trophy, gold medals, and P150,000 for each pair, while the runners-up had P75,000 and silver medals. Each semifinalist pair was awarded P20,000 and bronze medals.

In singles play, Smash Pilipinas upstarts Mark Velasco and Mika De Guzman produced contrasting wins to bag the men's and women's singles titles, respectively, in this Super 500 tournament also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Velasco, who dealt top-seed Ros Pedrosa the upset just the other day, had to work his way past fellow NU shuttler Lanz Zafra, 17-21, 21-12, 21-17.

De Guzman, on her part, ended her dominant run in the Open with a 21-10, 21-7 win over Christel Rei Fuentespina.

Velasco and De Guzman each received P70,000, a trophy, and gold medals, while Zafra and Fuentespina each collected P35,000 and silver medals. The singles semifinalists each got P15,000 and bronze medals.