NBA: Lakers rally to top Mavericks

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers erased a 27-point deficit to grab a much-needed 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won three straight as they try to claw their way into playoff position.

LeBron James added 26 points and unheralded Jarred Vanderbilt scored 15 points with 17 rebounds and four steals in an impressive performance that included strong defense on Mavs star Luka Doncic.

The Lakers were in full flight in the third quarter when James went down hard, clutching his right ankle and heel in pain and saying he heard something "pop."

He stayed in the game, draining a three-pointer to tie it up early in the fourth and making the basket to give them their first lead since early in the first quarter.

Davis grabbed the rebound of a Vanderbilt miss and made a put-back dunk to stretch the lead with two minutes to play and the Lakers held on for the win.

Doncic scored 26 points, but 14 of those came in the first quarter.

Kyrie Irving scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Mavs, but couldn't assert himself in the final period.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham called his team's biggest comeback win of the season "a huge shot in the arm."

"The way we were able to continue to scratch, claw, fight, compete," he said. "There were some tough, depressing moments in that first half as they were building their lead. The guys never got discouraged. They had that look of frustration but it wasn't a look of defeatedness."

James said he'd monitor his ankle, but he never considered leaving the game with the Lakers on the upswing.

"I thought we could steal one," he said.

Trae Young was the hero in Atlanta, his floater as time expired lifting the Hawks to a 129-127 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets had trailed by as many as 18, but tied it up at 127-127 on Cam Johnson's three-pointer with 7.8 seconds left.

