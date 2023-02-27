NBA: Hawks hire Snyder as coach after sacking McMillan

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder reacts during the Game 3 of the NBA playoffs between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 June 2021. File photo Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- The Atlanta Hawks have hired former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder to replace sacked head coach Nate McMillan, the NBA team said Sunday.

Snyder, who coached the Jazz from 2014 to the 2021-22 season, leading them to six playoff appearances, was an assistant coach in Atlanta under Mike Budenholzer in the 2013-14 season.

He said in the team's statement he was "thrilled to go back to Atlanta."

The Hawks fired McMillan on Tuesday, with general manager Landry Fields saying the club felt it was time for "another voice leading the way."

The Hawks were 29-30 at the time, and have since won two games under interim coach Joe Prunty, who was an assistant under McMillan.

Terms of Snyder's deal were not released, but ESPN reported that he had agreed to a five-year contract and could make his debut on the sideline as early as Tuesday, when the Hawks host the Washington Wizards.

"From our first conversation, it was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next head coach," Fields said. "He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail and placing a great emphasis on player development."

