Meralco's Cliff Hodge reaches milestone with 1,000th offensive rebound

Cliff Hodge of Meralco is recognized by the PBA after reaching the 1,000-offensive rebound milestone in his career. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Meralco bruiser Cliff Hodge was feted during their game against Magnolia on Sunday for reaching a career milestone.

Hodge grabbed his 1,000th offensive rebounds against NLEX last Thursday, making him the second Meralco Bolt to do it after veteran Reynel Hugnatan.

Making it extra special on Sunday night was their tight 86-84 decision over the Hotshots.

Hodge became the third player after Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra and Calvin Abueva of Magnolia to achieve the feat this PBA season.

"On winning the award, it's just something that comes along with just staying healthy and having a long career in the PBA," said Hodge, who had 12 rebounds -- eight offensive -- in their win over the Hotshots to go along with eight points..

"It was pretty awesome to get an award, and I'm just glad we got the win."

Meralco coach Norman Black tipped his hat to his player.

"I've been his coach for eight years, which I guess is the majority of your career, I would imagine. I was also very proud of him when he made the defensive team last year, 'cause I thought he deserved it. I thought he deserved it," he said.

"He goes out there and battles every night. I keep telling him that as you get older, the floor is not your best friend, but he's not listening to me. He keeps diving on the floor every opportunity he can. I'm really proud of him. He's a hard-worker, he does it every day in practice, and it shows up in the games."

Hodge is the seventh active player to reach the 1000-offensive rebound mark, along with Aguilar, Abueva, Hugnatan, Kelly Williams, Arwind Santos, and June Mar Fajardo.

He is only the 52nd player in the history of the league to reach the milestone.

