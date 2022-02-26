Jaydee Tungcab will come in for Gilas Pilipinas when they face the New Zealand Tall Blacks on Sunday in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Tungcab, who was included in the final roster for the game against New Zealand, will replace Tzaddy Rangel who saw action in Gilas' 88-64 win over India.

Tungcab will join the lineup which include Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Robert Bolick, Roger Pogoy, Angelo Kouame, Troy Rosario, Poy Erram, Kib Montalbo, Juan Gomez de Liano, William Navarro, and Kelly Williams.

The Tall Blacks, ranked No. 27 in the world, will field the same lineup that demolished India 101-46.

New Zealand coach Pero Cameron has at his disposal 6-foot-11 center Rob Lowe and 6-foot-10 Ben Gold. Also playing for New Zealand are Taane Samuel, Taylor Britt, Tai Hikuroa Wynyard, Joe Cook-Green, Dion Prewster, Tom Vodanovich, Takiula Fahrensohn, Hyrum Harris, Ethan Rusbatch and Jayden Bezzant.

At stake in the matchup is solo leadership of Pool A.

Pogoy, Bolick, Ramos and Ravena put in double-digit outputs to lead the nationals past the Indians.