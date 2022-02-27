Swimming: Xiandi Chua shines in PSI National Open Day 2

Xiandi Chua has been unstoppable in the PSI National Open. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Xiandi Chua swept her events on the second day of the 2022 Philippine Swimming Incorporated National Open, Saturday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Complex in Malate, Manila.

The All-Star Swim Club and national team standout opened her day by topping the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:08.91 and then closed things out with a 5:07.25 finish in the 400m individual medley.

Miguel Barreto and Thanya Dela Cruz topped their third events of the meet as the two Ayala Harpoons Swim Club bets excelled in the men's 200m freestyle in 2:08.91 and the women's 100m breaststroke in 1:13.66, respectively.

QC Buccaneers Swim Club's Seb Wong finished on top for the second time in the competition after a tight finish with Harpoons' Rafael Barreto and BEST Main's Mervien Mirandilla in the men's 50m butterfly. The 23-year-old swimmer stopped the clock at 25.58, 0.12 second ahead of the two who tied for second.

BEST Main's Jordan Lobos likewise was ahead of the pack in the 100m breaststroke, clocking in at 1:06.00 -- .07 split seconds ahead of Ateneo Blue Knights' Sam Alcos with a time of 1:06.00.

Mishka Sy, also of the Buccaneers, topped her second event of the meet in the 200m backstroke with a time of 2:28.91.

Three swimmers broke through during the three-day trials that is looking for qualifiers for the 31st Southeast Asian Games this May and the 19th Asian Games this September.

Rising Atlantis' Camille Buico paced the women's 50m butterfly in 29.28 seconds, Joaquin Santos bagged the men's 200m backstroke in 2:11.84, and Joshua Del Rio annexed the 400m IM win in 4:53,80.

The third and final day of the competition is set to start at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday still at the same venue.

On the first day of the meet, Dela Cruz set the tone by resetting the women's 50-meter breaststroke national record to 32.42 seconds.

She set the mark of 32.89 seconds in the 2021 PSI National Selection Bubble in Capas, Tarlac last October, but slashed a considerable amount of time this time around. The result is likewise just 0.13 second off of 32.35, which is the time for 750 FINA points -- the qualifying standard B.

The 19-year-old swimmer, who will go to Ateneo for college, made it two-for-two in her assignments for the day, annexing the women's 50-meter freestyle win with 27.95 seconds.

Meanwhile, Harpoons' Rafael Isip bagged the 50-meter breaststroke with 30.06, while QC Buccaneers Swim Club's Seb Wong took the 50-meter freestyle victory with 23.94.

Barreto likewise won his two events in the day. He opened with a men's 400-meter freestyle win in 4:13.08, and then followed it up with the 200-meter individual medley title in 2:13.97.

Buccaneers' Chloe Daos bagged the women's 400-meter freestyle with 4:37.99, while it was Xiandi Chua of the All-Star Swim Club who took the 200-meter IM for the women's side with 2:23.31.

The Buccaneers swept the 100-meter backstroke events with Pierre Chan taking the men's side in 30.06 seconds and Mishka Sy the women's one in 1:08.91.

Raymund Paloma of the Nautilus Club won the men's 1500-meter freestyle with 17:23.65, while All Star's Hannah Sanchez stopped the clock at 19:22.46 in the women's side of the event.