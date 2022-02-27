PBA: Scottie stars as Ginebra rallies past TerraFirma

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson stretches for a layup against TerraFirma. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- In yet another display of their "never say die" spirit, Barangay Ginebra erased a 22-point deficit to take down the TerraFirma Dyip, 112-107, on Sunday afternoon at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

Scottie Thompson put together a masterclass with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, along with 13 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and the game-clinching block in the dying seconds.

The Gin Kings won back-to-back games to improve to 5-4 in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.



