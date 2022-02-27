PBA: Magnolia overpowers San Miguel in Muhammad's debut

Paul Lee was unstoppable in Magnolia's win against San Miguel PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots gave Shabazz Muhammad a rude welcome to the PBA as they dominated the San Miguel Beermen, 104-87, on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

Muhammad, a five-year NBA veteran, gave a good account of himself in his debut for San Miguel, as he replaced Orlando Johnson as their reinforcement.

He put up 27 points and 17 rebounds but could not lead the Beermen to victory, as Paul Lee and Mike Harris were nearly unstoppable for the Hotshots.

Magnolia rebounded from its first loss of the PBA Governors' Cup and improved to 7-1, boosting their chances of securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinal. San Miguel, meanwhile, saw its brief two-game winning streak come to an end; they fall to 5-4 in the conference.