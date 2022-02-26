MANILA - RSG Philippines continued its hot streak in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after sweeping Omega Esports, 2-0 in their Saturday evening matchup, spoiling amateur standout Cesar Jefferson “Amethyst” Santos' professional debut.

RSG disposed of Omega in Game 1 after a 17-minute clash, as the Kingslayers packed on the early aggression.

Omega were kept to just 6 kills compared to RSG's 16.

Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto took the MVP honors in Game 1 with his Fanny for a 7/1/8 kill-death-assist record.

Amethyst shined in Game 2 for Omega, helping keep his team at bay with his Yve, paired with Renz "Renzio" Errol Salonga Cadua's Phoveus disrupting RSG's lineup, when they tried to get back into yet another one-sided game.

But the damage output Eman "Emann" Sangco put out with his Kimmy, piled on by the support Arvie "Aqua" Antonio put out with his Cecilion clamped down Omega's chances of even coming back into the series.

Aqua emerged as the MVP in Game 2 with a 2/1/7 KDA record.

RSG will try to keep its record perfect as it takes on TNC Pro Team on March 4. Omega looks to barge into the win column as it takes on M3 finalists Onic PH the same day.