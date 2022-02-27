Jaja Santiago had nine points as the Saitama Ageo Medics swept the PFU Bluecats, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21, for a second straight victory in the 2021-22 V.League season, Sunday at the Saitama Prefectural Budokan.

Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira had 12 points and came up with clutch hits in the third set to power the Ageo Medics to their 13th win of the season against eight defeats.

It was a successful weekend for the Ageo Medics, as they had outlasted the Toray Arrows in five sets on Saturday, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 16-25, 15-11. Santiago had 12 points in that win, including four kill blocks.

The Ageo Medics seized the momentum thanks to a tight win in the first set, wherein they overcame a late deficit to stun the Bluecats.

An attacking error by PFU's Melissa Valdes and an ace by Kyoko Aoyagi knotted the count at 24, and the Bluecats committed another error that put the Ageo Medics at set point. They pounced on the opportunity, with Mami Uchiseto firing a down-the-line hit that gave them a 1-0 lead.

Saitama cruised to victory in the second set, and Teixeira took charge down the stretch of the third frame to ensure that there would be no comeback for PFU.

After a block by Santiago put Saitama ahead for good, 20-19, Teixeira scored the Ageo Medic's last four points -- including a crosscourt hit from the back row that wrapped up the victory.

Saitama needed an hour and 24 minutes to complete the straight-sets win.

PFU dropped to 11-10 in the season with the loss. Valdes led the way for the Bluecats with 16 points, all on kills.

Santiago and the Ageo Medics will play Victorina Himeji on March 5 at the Victorina Wink Gymnasium.