FIBA: Gritty Gilas falls short against New Zealand

Gilas Pilipinas struggled from the field and at the free throw line against New Zealand. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas struggled offensively in an 88-63 loss against New Zealand, in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Gilas was within striking distance at the break but the Tall Blacks pulled away in the second half to improve to 2-0 in the February window of the qualifiers.

The Philippines dropped to 1-1, failing to build on a victory against India last Friday. The fourth team in Group A, South Korea, has been disqualified after forfeiting their first two games.