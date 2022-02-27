Filipino fighter Vincent Astrolabio shocked veteran Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux. Photo from Astrolabio's Facebook page

Filipino fighter Vincent Astrolabio notched the biggest win of his career on Saturday evening, as he shocked former champion Guillermo Rigondeaux in a bantamweight showdown in Dubai (Sunday in Manila).

Astrolabio, 24, won via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 95-94 in his favor after ten rounds of action.

The young Filipino improved to 17-3 in his career, with 12 knockouts, while also claiming the vacant WBC international bantamweight championship.

For Rigondeaux, it was the second consecutive loss of his career after also dropping a decision to brash Filipino fighter John Riel Casimero in August 2021.

A knockdown in the eighth round likely secured the victory for Astrolabio, as he landed a left jab and then a right hand to the jaw that sent Rigondeaux to the canvas. According to RingTV, it was the first time that the Cuban had been knocked down since 2014.

Rigondeaux made it to the final bell but didn't do enough in the final two rounds to overtake the Filipino.

Astrolabio, who hails from General Santos City and is promoted by Manny Pacquiao, has now won five consecutive matches.

The 41-year-old Rigondeaux, meanwhile, has not won since ekeing out a split decision win against Liborio Solis in February 2020.