Jerwin Ancajas faces off against Fernando Martinez ahead of their IBF junior bantamweight title bout. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions.

Jerwin Ancajas has lost the IBF junior bantamweight championship that he has held since 2016.

The Filipino was beaten by Argentina's Fernando Martinez in a thrilling title bout, Saturday in Las Vegas (Sunday in Manila).

Judges scored the bout 117-111, 118-110, 118-110, all in favor of the 30-year-old Argentinian who is now the new world champion.

This story will be updated.