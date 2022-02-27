"Matchday: Queens of the Pitch" traces the journey of the Barça Women in their historic treble-winning season. Photo courtesy of FC Barcelona

MANILA, Philippines -- FC Barcelona Femení's emotional road towards winning the UEFA Women's Champions League has been immortalized in a six-part documentary that will be released on BarçaTV+.

"Matchday: Queens of the Pitch" offers fans an inside look into Barcelona's 2021 campaign, wherein they made history by completing a continental treble. Not only did they win the Champions League, but they also ruled the Copa de la Reina and the Primera División.

The series was filmed from January to June 2021, with the Barça Studios cameras following the players through their day-to-day routines including training sessions, trips, and hotel stays.

"When they were making the documentary, they were recording us, and we weren't thinking about sending out any messages. We just wanted to show how we are every day without changing anything," said Barça team captain Alexia Putellas during a media roundtable on Friday.

"The documentary lets people see what's happening behind the games, which are what the fans see. And the day-to-day, what away trips are like. A bit of our dynamic within the team," she added. "What happens in the dressing room when games are over, during the break."

Putellas, 28, played a crucial role in Barcelona's historic season and would be rewarded for her efforts with a bevy of individual awards. She went on to win the Ballon d'Or and the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award, while also earning The Best FIFA Women's Player trophy.

In making "Matchday: Queens of the Pitch," Barça Studios recorded a total of 150 hours of filming along with 22 interviews. The production was handled by a mostly female team, with Marta Busquets serving as the director.

For Putellas, it was significant that women were given big roles behind the camera as well.

"One of the things that I think's being done best is that. The fact that it's a real equality and not just one to show the press or to create some image," she said.

"Something I think is important is to be treated as a footballer regardless of whether I'm a woman or a man. And that's the best thing. Each person is valued for their abilities and without caring whether you're a man or a woman," Putellas added.

The first episode of "Matchday: Queens of the Pitch" will be offered for free on BarçaTV+.

Courtesy of Barça Studios