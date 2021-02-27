PBA: Phoenix big man Justin Chua recognized as ‘top Bubble D-Fender’

Justin Chua. Courtesy of PBA Media Bureau

Justin Chua has been named the Top Bubble D-Fender by the PBA Press Corps in the recently concluded season.

The 6-foot-6 center playing for the Phoenix Fuel Masters averaged a tournament-best 1.6 blocks in the 2020 Philippine Cup at Clark, Pampanga.

Chua, who also normed 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds, was a contender for the PBA Most Improved Player award.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle also paced the All-Bubble D-Fenders unit along with NorthPort’s Christian Standhardinger; Calvin Abueva, formerly of Phoenix but now with Magnolia; San Miguel Beer’s Chris Ross; and Mark Barroca of Magnolia.

Chua will join teammate RJ Jazul, adjudged Mr. Quality Minutes, receiving a special citation on March 8 after their bubble showing.

Awardees already named were CJ Perez (Scoring Champion), the All-Rookie Team of Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Roosevelt Adams, Barkley Ebona, and Renzo Subido, and the Game of the Bubble featuring Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

Also to be feted during the event are the awardees of the previous season led by 2019 Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year Leo Austria of San Miguel, Danny Floro Executive of the Year PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, Presidential Awardee Vergel Meneses, mayor of Bulakan, Bulacan and one of the PBA’s 25 Greatest Players, and Defensive Player of the Year Sean Anthony of NorthPort.