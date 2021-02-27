Beach volleyball: Abanse Negrense, Sta. Lucia gear up for Challenge Cup semis clash

Abanse Negrense and Sta. Lucia are set to meet in the semifinals after topping their respective opponents in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup on the sand courts of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority in Zambales Saturday.

Abanse Negrense A tandem Erjane Magdato and Alexa Polidario booted Toby's Sports' Javen Sabas and Jonah San Pedro with a 21-12, 21-11 victory.

Abanse A will meet Sta. Lucia B's Jonah Sabete and Bang Pineda, who toppled Ella Viray and Theresa Ramas of United Auctioneers Inc., 21-13, 21-15 in their Last 8 outing.

Abanse Negrense B will also meet the other Sta. Lucia team in the semis.

Abanse A pair Gelimae Villanueva and Jennifer Cosas took down Kennedy Solar Energy-Petrogazz partners Ariane Alarcon and Christina Canares 21-6, 21-3, while Sta. Lucia A's DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia eked out a 16-21, 21-10, 15-10 win against F2 Logistics' Kyla Gallego and Jennymar Senares.

"Last night tinignan namin 'yung game namin with Negrense tapos chineck namin kung saan ang errors at nagadjust kami sa atake," Demontano said, referring to their loss to Abanse in the group stage.

The PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup is the first volleyball event to take place during the pandemic.

