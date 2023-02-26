Zamboanga Valientes cops Vismin Super Cup Open title

From the Zamboanga Valientes Facebook page



MANILA, Philippines -- Renaldo Balkman teamed up with Mario Chalmers to tow the Zamboanga Valientes past the McDavid Zampen in the finale of the 2023 Pilipinas Vismin Super Cup Open Championship.

Unlike in their previous meeting, the Valientes were able to pull off a decisive 108-93 win over Zampen at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum.

Balkman fired 21 points to go with his eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals, while former Miami Heat Chalmers added 18 markers, four rebounds and four assists.

With the win, they finally avenged their title defeat to their crosstown rival in the previous championship.

San Beda's James Kwekuteye and Jeremy Arthur chipped in 11 and 10 markers, respectively, for Zamboanga.

Zampen leaned on Mark Doligon and import Henry Iloka.

Doligon had 24 points highlighted by two triples, while Iloka brought down 23 rebounds to go with his 22 points.

However, they could not overcome the more balanced scoring from the Valientes, who got 47 points from their second unit.

The Valientes also connected 13 treys and took advantage of Zampen's 13 turnovers. The Valientes is supported by co-owners Mike Venezuela and Go for Gold's Jeremy Go.