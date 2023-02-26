UAAP football: Marasigan bags brace in UST's win over Ateneo

Stephen Marasigan's brace keyed UST's win over Ateneo. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Stephen Marasigan was at the right place and at the right time, leading University of Santo Tomas in its 2-0 victory over Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Tournament, Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

The Lourdes School of Mandaluyong alumnus put the ball at the back of the net for the Golden Booters in the 22nd and 28th minutes of the match.

"Marasigan started slow," said UST coach Marjo Allado. "Nung nakuka na niya yung momentum kanina nung naka-score siya, he gained his confidence. Ang ganda nung goals niya especially yung first goal niya."

Marasigan headed the ball home for his first goal after his teammate and captain Daniel Nartey's acrobatic attempt hit the crossbar. For the second one, he coolly finished a tap-in right at the face of goal.

In the second half, Marasigan could have had a hattrick but his attempt was parried away to safety by Ateneo goalkeeper Artuz Cezar.

"It's a very important game against UP," added Allado. "After this Ateneo game, we have to prepare against UP. We know they are a strong team so we have to prepare the players talaga dito. Not only the fitness but also for the strategies against UP."



