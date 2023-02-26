UAAP football: 10-man FEU overcomes La Salle

Khent Valenzuela and the FEU Tamaraws celebrate after scoring for a 2-1 lead against La Salle in the UAAP men's football tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Khent Brian Valenzuela's cool finish proved to be the difference-maker as Far Eastern University withstood a sending-off to earn a 2-1 win over De La Salle University in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Tournament, Sunday at the UP Diliman Field.

Valenzuela, who was brought on in the 28th minute in place of Sherwin Basindanan, scored the winning goal in the 60th minute from close range after the Green Booters' failed to clear their lines.

FEU got the job done despite going down to ten men when Mel Anthony Baylon was sent off in the 51st minute after incurring a second yellow card for hitting La Salle's Mohammad Almohjili on the face.

"I'm just happy that the boys were able to be resilient and score even if they were a man down," said FEU head coach Vince Santos.

The two schools managed to put the ball at the back of the net in the first half. Geri Martini Rey drew first blood for the Tamaraws in just the 6th minute of play. Mikio Umilin, though, leveled the game for the Green Booters in the 27th minute.

Despite scoring the equalizer, the Green Booters failed to grow into the game. The Tamaraws, for their part, did not let their heads down and ultimately managed to pull off a win with the odds stacked against them.

Santos added: "We spoke in the locker room before the match saying how important today will be in the rest of the season (and that) if we want to make a statement, we should do it in this game."

