Spikers Turf: VNS upsets Imus in 5-set thriller

MANILA, Philippines -- VNS rebounded from a disappointing loss by hammering out a five-set victory over Imus-ITP in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Sunday at Paco Arena.

VNS hacked out a 12-25, 25-20, 25-21, 11-25, 15-13 result against Imus to boost its drive for a semis spot.

The Griffins pulled through in a fierce back-and-forth action in the fifth to shatter the 12-all deadlock count then moving to match point on a kill block, also against the top Imus hitter.

The AJAA Spikers saved a match point in the ensuing play but the Griffins set up Russell Fronda for a quick attack to finish off the former and hike their record to 4-3

Imus, which dominated the first set but succumbed to VNS' gallant stand in the next two before routing the Griffins in the fourth, absorbed its second defeat against five wins.

They, however, remained at second behind the unbeaten Cignal.

Pemie Bagalay and Jeremy Pedrosa led the upset that put the Griffins at the fourth spot with a 4-3 win-loss slate.